SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Caray, Jack Simone and Fred Cooper
By Kristin Rodin and Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Caray, Jack Simone and Fred Cooper on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles Broadcaster Chris Caray talks to us about the Sod Poodles coming back to town, July 4 festivities and more!

Jack Simone, NBA writer:

NBA writer Jack Simone talks to us about the Dallas Mavericks as the off-season continues to heat up, changes in their roster and more!

Fred Cooper, 197th Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductee:

We hear from 197th Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Fred Cooper about what his induction means to him, how Stinnett and the Texas Panhandle shaped him as an athlete and more!

