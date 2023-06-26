Who's Hiring?
Project Clean-Up: City of Amarillo hosts McDonald Lake Cleanup Day

By KFDA
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo continues to recover from recent rain and flooding, the City of Amarillo and other groups are coming together to help clean up.

As floodwater recedes, trash and debris are accumulating in our palay lakes.

Volunteers met Saturday morning at McDonald Lake on Coulter Street to clean up trash.

Bags, gloves and refreshments were provided.

The city encourages you to do your part at home to clean Amarillo.

“Even if you are out walking in your neighborhood, if you find more trash it helps contribute to the city’s initiative of keeping Amarillo clean, so pick it up, take responsibility. If you do have events at the park, clean up after and find a trash can and put your trash away,” said Cindy Perez.

Perez says there will be more clean-ups in the future at other lakes as the floodwaters continue to recede.

