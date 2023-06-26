Perryton residents encouraged to seek aid regardless of legal status

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Those who are still in need of essential items like food, clothing or hygiene products are encouraged to come to Rodeo Nights.

Rodeo Nights has turned into a donation distribution center primarily helping the Hispanic community.

“Don’t get scared to come and ask for all the help you need. I see people don’t go anywhere for help and I have to talk to them,” said Martin Borunda, a volunteer at Rodeo Nights.

Borunda says he wants to ensure the public that volunteers just want to help people get back on their feet.

The City of Perryton held a community resource fair for people in need of aid and services. The sheriff says the fair was successful, but there are still people in need of assistance.

“We need to rebuild our community and to help our people however we can,” said Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard.

Borunda says he expressed concerns of green card status with the sheriff.

“This wasn’t some big trap to get people in to deport them. That’s the last thing on our mind right now. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There’s still a lot of church organizations in the area. We will do whatever we can to get them help,” said Bouchard.

Residents can call The Red Cross, go up to the temporary shelter for assistance or to Rodeo Nights for essential items.

