Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Perryton residents encouraged to seek aid regardless of legal status

Those who are still in need of essential items like food, clothing or hygiene products are encouraged to come to Rodeo Nights.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Those who are still in need of essential items like food, clothing or hygiene products are encouraged to come to Rodeo Nights.

Rodeo Nights has turned into a donation distribution center primarily helping the Hispanic community.

“Don’t get scared to come and ask for all the help you need. I see people don’t go anywhere for help and I have to talk to them,” said Martin Borunda, a volunteer at Rodeo Nights.

Borunda says he wants to ensure the public that volunteers just want to help people get back on their feet.

The City of Perryton held a community resource fair for people in need of aid and services. The sheriff says the fair was successful, but there are still people in need of assistance.

“We need to rebuild our community and to help our people however we can,” said Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard.

Borunda says he expressed concerns of green card status with the sheriff.

“This wasn’t some big trap to get people in to deport them. That’s the last thing on our mind right now. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There’s still a lot of church organizations in the area. We will do whatever we can to get them help,” said Bouchard.

Residents can call The Red Cross, go up to the temporary shelter for assistance or to Rodeo Nights for essential items.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.
City of Amarillo runoff election results
Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Election Day.
City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results

Latest News

Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth...
Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County
Governor Greg Abbott announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can...
Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit replacements due to severe weather
Businesses on Southwest 77th still impacted as flood water begins to recede
Businesses on Southwest 77th still impacted as flood water begins to recede
McDonald Lake Clean-Up Day
Project Clean-Up: City of Amarillo hosts McDonald Lake Cleanup Day