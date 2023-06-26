Who's Hiring?
New virtual court kiosk available for Amarillo residents needing legal aid

computer work generic
computer work generic(WILX)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Legal Services Center has launched a new Virtual Court Access Project aimed at improving low-income Texans’ ability to receive free legal services.

The Center has launched one of the state’s first virtual court kiosks at the Guyon Saunders Resources Center in Amarillo.

The kiosk allows residents who lack dependable access to a computer, smartphone or reliable internet connection to attend an online court hearing, receive free legal help or find legal information and resources.

All kiosks are accessible in English and Spanish.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Texas implemented court proceedings in a virtual setting via video conferencing,” said Karen Miller, executive director of Texas Legal Services Center. “While this innovative use of technology expands access to justice and increases court engagement, many Texans are left without the necessary resources to navigate court in a virtual setting and effectively participate. The virtual court kiosks will remove this barrier and serve to empower Texans across the state.”

Those who use the kiosks will receive technical assistance from online chat and phone services, as well as step-by-step instructions on submitting evidence and attending virtual court.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

