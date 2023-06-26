Who's Hiring?
Hot Stuff And A Few Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures over 100° are forecast through the middle part of the week. We get a break by the end of the week as highs drop back below average and into the 80s by the weekend. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The rain chance is near zero on Wednesday before climbing again for the weekend when scattered showers and storms become more likely.

