Hot, Hot, Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see highs top out right around 90 for today with mostly sunny and dry conditions through the daytime hours. It’s possible we could see one or two very isolated and weak thunderstorms form later tonight into early Tuesday morning, but chances are very slim, and the risk of severity is practically 0. As for tomorrow, we’ll see SW winds return to the region, bringing in drier air and hotter temperatures, where many areas will have the opportunity to break 100°. Similar conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday, before a weather pattern shift brings in cooler temperatures and higher rain chances for Friday and the weekend.

