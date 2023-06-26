Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot, Hot, Hot

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see highs top out right around 90 for today with mostly sunny and dry conditions through the daytime hours. It’s possible we could see one or two very isolated and weak thunderstorms form later tonight into early Tuesday morning, but chances are very slim, and the risk of severity is practically 0. As for tomorrow, we’ll see SW winds return to the region, bringing in drier air and hotter temperatures, where many areas will have the opportunity to break 100°. Similar conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday, before a weather pattern shift brings in cooler temperatures and higher rain chances for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.
City of Amarillo runoff election results
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Election Day.
City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department find woman who was missing

Latest News

Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Heating Back Up
Shelden's Monday Update 6/26
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heating Up to Kick Off the Work Week