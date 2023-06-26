Heating Up to Kick Off the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight, the clear skies will stick around, winds will calm, and lows will dip into the low to mid 60′s. The heating trend kicks right back in starting tomorrow, where highs will build back into the 90′s for most. Chances are ever so slightly increasing for one or two isolated showers/storms late Monday night, but chances are still very slim. Any showers/storms that do form will likely be on the weak side and no severe threat is expected. Triple digits are looking more and more likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, where highs will range from about 100-110.

