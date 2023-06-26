Heating Back Up

After a welcome cool down on Sunday, temperatures are on the way back up for Monday. South/southeasterly winds today will keep humidity slightly higher, which may limit daytime highs for parts of the region, but that means conditions can be a bit muggy at times. Highs will be in the low 90°s to triple digits for some. Skies stay mostly sunny. Looking into the overnight period, some scattered light thunderstorms will be possible in the north. Rain totals should be smaller, but some of you may see some moisture. Temperatures hit their peak with 100°+ expected for most of the area through Wednesday, but after that, slightly cooler weather and rain chances return by the weekend.

