Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit replacements due to severe weather

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in severe storms from June 14 through June 16.

Gov. Abbott stated the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval for SNAP recipients in Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Ochiltree, Panola, Titus, Upshur and Wood counties to apply for replacement benefits by July 14.

“Many Texas families across our state lost food because of severe weather that ravaged their communities earlier this month,” said Gov. Abbott. “Thanks to the hard work of HHSC, Texans impacted by severe storms and prolonged localized power outages can apply for replacement SNAP benefits so they can have fresh, health food to eat.”

Replacement benefits can be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days, according to a press release.

“For families that have been impacted by the recent storms, these replacement food benefits will help provide some peace of mind,” said HHSC Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto.

Eligible Texas can request replacement food benefits by dialing 211 and selection option eight or by downloading Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website.

Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

More information on receiving disaster assistance can be found here.

To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 211 and select option one.

