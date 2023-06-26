Cory Hamilton says goodbye to Randall baseball after 15 seasons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders baseball team has seen many years of success. There have been many great players come through the program, and there have been many phenomenal coaches at the helm.

One of those coaches being Cory Hamilton who has recently announced his retirement after 23 years of coaching, with 15 of those being with the Raiders.

“Randall is going to continue to go on. Baseball is going to continue to go on,” Coach Hamilton said when asked about the culture of Randall baseball. “That is how it was when I got here. Randall was very successful under David Wallen, very successful under Steve Ribera, and even before that with Ross Taylor. You just look at some of the coaches that have been here and you think that there may be a fall off when somebody leaves. I don’t anticipate a fall off whenever I leave here, I’ve been blessed to be here.”

Hamilton started his coaching career at West Texas High School where he spent one year with the Comanches. Then he moved to Levelland for two years. After that, he moved to Dumas High School and spent five years coaching baseball and he was also the offensive coordinator for football. It was in 2009 when he made the decision to move to Randall.

Looking back on his time with the Raiders, there have been a lot of physical changes with the facilities and fields. For Hamilton, he will cherish the moments and memories with the players he got the opportunity coach wearing the black and silver.

“The facility is just an unbelievable place to play and place to coach, but it all comes down to players. From 2009 until this year, I have been blessed to be around so many quality kids and now they are grown men, and to watch them be successful right now is amazing,” Hamilton said.

In Hamilton’s last season, he definitely got the chance to lead a quality and talented team.

In the 2023 baseball season, the Raiders made their first state tournament appearance since 2007, they won the outright district championship after going undefeated in district play, and they only lost five games with an overall record of 38-5. Hamilton got the chance to see six of his 12 seniors sign to play baseball at the collegiate level. He was also awarded the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Baseball Coach of the Year award.

“I wanted to be able to coach my nephew (Carson Haffner). I was very close with him, his classmates and the class in front of them. There is never a good time to break away, but I always wanted a good chance to win a state championship and we had a really, really good chance this year. There is very little separation between us and the winner China Springs. We had an opportunity, we had a shot and I think this group will look back with fond memories for the rest of their lives. I know I will,” Hamilton said.

The standard for Randall Raider baseball has historically always been set high. In the many seasons that Hamilton lead the Raiders, he only elevated that bar even higher.

“I might grab his leg and not let him walk out the building and go kicking and screaming a little bit,” Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker said when asked about what Coach Hamilton has meant to the Randall baseball program. “Coach Hamilton has done a great job. You talk about the standard for baseball really not just in the Texas Panhandle, but in the state of Texas, look historically and the Randall Raiders have been there and a lot of that is Coach Hamilton and what he has accomplished in the past decade.”

The reason behind Hamilton’s retirement is to spend more time with his family; his wife Laura Hamilton and his daughter, the pink-helmet wearing bat girl, Lynnlie Hamilton.

“They’ve sacrificed so much for so long for me. It’s time for me to take on that servant role and help them accomplish the dreams that they want to accomplish,” Hamilton said.

As for the future of Randall baseball, as of right now, there has not been anyone officially hired as the new head coach, but Coach Hamilton doesn’t have to think twice knowing that the Raiders will be in good hands.

“I think that Randall is always going to be in a great position because of the great kids that go through this school system,” Hamilton said. “I know that these guys that are in our program are in great hands and they are going to be well taken care of. I’ll still be around, I’ll still have a nephew playing, so I am going to be at games, I am just not going to be in that third base box. I want to be on a little bit less stressful position just watching kids play baseball, because that is what it’s all about.”

