Businesses on Southwest 77th still impacted as flood water begins to recede

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As flood water is receding around Soncy and Southwest 77th, businesses in the area are now starting to see the effects of the damaging event.

La Chateau Pet Resort & Spa was one of the few to come away from flooding without any damage to it’s building. However, now they are dealing with the aftermath.

“So we had to get our water tested by the city and it is contaminated as of right now, but we’ve been buying gallons and gallons of water to give all the dogs and the cats,” said La Chateau Pet Resort Manager Delaney Hegger.

Hegger says another issue they are starting to face is having to clean the mess that was left behind as the water started to recede.

“So we got all of the debris, a whole bunch of sticks, dirt, styrofoam cups. I didn’t know there was so many,” said Hegger.

Another business in the area dealing with aftermath of the flood is Heaven’s Rainbow Bridge Crematorium.

“Out pet cemetery was pretty well totally underwater, so it’s killed all of the grass out there and we can’t get out there yet to kind of see the full damage,” said Director and co-owner Cheryl Robertson.

Like La Chateau, Robertson says they are looking at a lot of clean up in the next several weeks.

“You know we’ll just have to do a lot of cleaning. The tons of debris, you know, just everywhere,” said Robertson.

Both businesses say they are fortunate to have not had any damage, but they still have a lot of work to do to regain a sense of normalcy like there was before.

