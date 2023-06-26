Who's Hiring?
American Red Cross providing assistance for Perryton community

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross continues to provide assistance and resources for the Perryton community.

Organizers say many of the services available to those impacted include medical and mental health services, meals and snacks and ongoing case management. Financial assistance is also available to those with qualifying home damage, according to a news release.

Residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado may be eligible for financial assistance.

Residents can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or visit the Red Cross shelter at Perryton High School, 1200 S. Jefferson St.

No ID is required for assistance. The only documentation required is documentation of your address.

Information provided to the Red Cross is confidential and will not be shared with the government or other organizations, according to the release.

Services are available to everyone regardless of race, religion or citizenship status.

