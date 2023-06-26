Amarillo Sod Poodles raise over $38,000 for flood, tornado victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced fans raised $38,007 from the June 17 game to assist with relief efforts after recent flooding and tornadoes in the Panhandle.

The Sod Poodles say all the money raised will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to be shared between the two causes.

Donations came from the Sod Poodles’ Star Wars Night jersey auction and from a “Pass the Boot” collection throughout the game.

Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo was originally scheduled to be the beneficiary of the jersey auction but elected to move its jersey auction to a later date to accommodate the disaster relief fund.

“The Sod Poodles are very fortunate to have the best fans in Minor League Baseball and partners who care deeply about the people of the panhandle and stepped up to help our community,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “With the help of so many, including Jerry and Margaret Hodge, Street Auto Group and their employees, Fairly Group, Happy State Bank, Cacique Foods, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, B&J Welding, and Yellowhouse Machinery, our community was able to come together to support the families and communities affected by the recent events. Neighbors helping neighbors is what the panhandle is all about and we could not be prouder to be a part of a community with such loyal fans and partners.”

You can donate to help victims of recent natural disasters by clicking here.

