Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning due to exposure of unknown narcotics.

APD said on Monday, their officers were called about a trespass to a motel room in the 3400 block of Interstate 40 west.

The officers found a suspect and came into contact with unknown narcotics in the room.

Two officers were taken to a hospital due to exposure.

The incident is under investigation.

