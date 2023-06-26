Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning due to exposure of unknown narcotics.
APD said on Monday, their officers were called about a trespass to a motel room in the 3400 block of Interstate 40 west.
The officers found a suspect and came into contact with unknown narcotics in the room.
Two officers were taken to a hospital due to exposure.
The incident is under investigation.
