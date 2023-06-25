A Very Comfortable Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll stay clear going into the night tonight with lows dipping into the low to mid 60′s. A weak cold front will push through late tonight, bringing in some northerly winds that will set up for a much more comfortable Sunday, where highs will only build into the mid to upper 80′s. Sunday will be a perfect day for outdoor activities with seasonable temps, a nice breeze in the air, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. We do look to heat back up going into the work week, where we will have several opportunities to break the 100 degree mark. Chances of rain look slim over the next several days; a hot, dry, and sunny stretch of weather looks likely over the next several days.

