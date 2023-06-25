Texas Rangers and New York Yankees meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (47-28, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-35, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -129, Yankees +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

New York has a 23-19 record in home games and a 41-35 record overall. The Yankees have hit 111 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Texas has gone 23-15 on the road and 47-28 overall. The Rangers have a 21-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 10 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .249 for the Yankees. Billy McKinney is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 54 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 16-for-42 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.