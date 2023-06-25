A Pleasant Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Highs will only build into the mid to upper 80′s, bringing much cooler temperatures than yesterday. Today will be a perfect day for outdoor activities with seasonable temps, a nice breeze in the air, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. We do look to heat back up going into the work week, where we will have several opportunities to break the 100 degree mark. Chances of rain look slim over the next several days; a hot, dry, and sunny stretch of weather looks likely throughout the course of the next 7 days.

