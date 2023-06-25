Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Pleasant Sunday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Highs will only build into the mid to upper 80′s, bringing much cooler temperatures than yesterday. Today will be a perfect day for outdoor activities with seasonable temps, a nice breeze in the air, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. We do look to heat back up going into the work week, where we will have several opportunities to break the 100 degree mark. Chances of rain look slim over the next several days; a hot, dry, and sunny stretch of weather looks likely throughout the course of the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day.
City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.
City of Amarillo runoff election results
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department find woman who was missing

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Very Comfortable Sunday
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Sunny and Hot
Saturday Outlook with Tanner