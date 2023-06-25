Who's Hiring?
Comfortable Today, Hot This Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see highs top out in the mid to upper 80′s today with lots of sunshine and a slight breeze in the air. As for tonight, the clear skies will stick around, winds will calm, and lows will dip into the low to mid 60′s. The heating trend kicks right back in starting tomorrow, where highs will build back into the 90′s for most. Chances are ever so slightly increasing for one or two isolated showers/storms late Monday night, but chances are still very slim. Triple digits are looking more and more likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, where highs will range from about 100-110.

