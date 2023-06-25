City of Amarillo runoff election results

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.

For councilmember place one Josh Craft won with 60 percent of votes, against Dean Crump.

For councilmember place four Les Simpson won with 60.4 percent of votes, against Claudette Smith

Election results are not official until all votes are canvassed on July 5.

