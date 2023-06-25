City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election.
As of 7:29 p.m., the City of Amarillo released early and absentee voting numbers.
For councilmember place 1:
- Josh Craft has 4,916 votes, 59.5 percent
- Dean Crump has 3,352 votes, 40.5 percent
For councilmember place 4:
- Les Simpson has 5,050 votes, 61.2 percent
- Claudette Smith has 3,202 votes, 38.8 percent
