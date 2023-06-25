Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results

Election Day.
Election Day.(Photo by Element5 Digital)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election.

As of 7:29 p.m., the City of Amarillo released early and absentee voting numbers.

For councilmember place 1:

  • Josh Craft has 4,916 votes, 59.5 percent
  • Dean Crump has 3,352 votes, 40.5 percent

For councilmember place 4:

  • Les Simpson has 5,050 votes, 61.2 percent
  • Claudette Smith has 3,202 votes, 38.8 percent

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

