City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election.

As of 7:29 p.m., the City of Amarillo released early and absentee voting numbers.

For councilmember place 1:

Josh Craft has 4,916 votes, 59.5 percent

Dean Crump has 3,352 votes, 40.5 percent

For councilmember place 4:

Les Simpson has 5,050 votes, 61.2 percent

Claudette Smith has 3,202 votes, 38.8 percent

