Zane Welborn, Wyatt Provence lead the way after day one of Tall Tower Open
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the top performers from Day 1 of the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open at Ross Rogers.
1. Zane Welborn (-5)
2. Wyatt Provence (-4)
t-3. Gatlin Goad (E)
t-3. Justin Wilks (E)
t-3. John Ruzich (E)
t-6. Daniel Higgins (+1)
t-6. Stetson Provence (+1)
t-6. Michael Casey (+1)
t-9. Wade Grant (+2)
t-9. Andrew Brewer (+2)
t-9. Tyler Paige (+2)
The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with a 9:00 a.m. tee time set for the first group.
