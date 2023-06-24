Who's Hiring?
Zane Welborn, Wyatt Provence lead the way after day one of Tall Tower Open

VIDEO: Zane Welborn, Wyatt Provence lead the way after day one of Tall Tower Open
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the top performers from Day 1 of the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open at Ross Rogers.

1. Zane Welborn (-5)

2. Wyatt Provence (-4)

t-3. Gatlin Goad (E)

t-3. Justin Wilks (E)

t-3. John Ruzich (E)

t-6. Daniel Higgins (+1)

t-6. Stetson Provence (+1)

t-6. Michael Casey (+1)

t-9. Wade Grant (+2)

t-9. Andrew Brewer (+2)

t-9. Tyler Paige (+2)

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with a 9:00 a.m. tee time set for the first group.

