Sunny and Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see sunny skies for the rest of the day today with highs topping out in the upper 90′s to right around 100 degrees. We’ll stay clear going into the night tonight with lows dipping into the low to mid 60′s.; A cold front will push through late tonight, bringing in some northerly winds that will set up for a much more comfortable Sunday, where highs will only build into the mid to upper 80′s. Sunday will be a perfect day for outdoor activities with seasonable temps, a nice breeze in the air, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. We do look to heat back up going into the work week, where we will have several opportunities to break the 100 degree mark.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.