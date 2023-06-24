Sod Poodles come within one run of mounting crazy comeback against Hooks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles (wearing their Pointy Boots uniforms for the occasion) came up one-run short of completing yet another wild comeback.

After the end of the sixth inning, Amarillo trailed Corpus Christi 7-1.

It seemed like it just wasn’t the Sod Poodles night, until the bats woke up in the 7th inning.

Adrian Del Castillo put a jolt in the team with a three-run blast to dead centerfield to cut the Hooks lead in half.

After an insurance run was added by the Hooks in the bottom half, Amarillo proceeded to score four more runs in the eighth to tie the game up thanks to RBIs from Neyfy Castillo and Roby Enriquez as well as two from Jordan Lawlar.

However, the Hooks managed to answer with a Chad Stevens home run to retake the lead.

Amarillo had one final chance, down one, two outs, with runners on second and third and top prospect Jordan Lawlar at the plate. After coming up with the clutch hit in the eighth, Lawlar was unable to put on a repeat performance in the ninth and the Sod Poodles fell.

The star of the game for the Sod Poodles was Roby Enriquez, who finished the night with three hits out of the nine spot in the batting order. He also scored two runs and drove in two more with a pair of RBIs.

