AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the severe weather threat ended for the next week we look at warm temperatures with the beginning of the weekend. Highs will top out near 100° on Saturday with sunny skies. For Sunday, behind a weak cold front, highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures climb back to near 100° for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.