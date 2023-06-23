TxDOT crews to help remove tornado debris in tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Crews with Texas Department of Transportation will help remove debris in Perryton next week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and June 28, TxDOT crews will help get rid of debris caused by the tornado, according to a TxDOT press release.

Perryton residents should make sure all debris is pushed to the curb before Tuesday.

The press release said hazardous materials won’t be picked up and that residents are remined not to block fire hydrants, water meters, power poles, or any other utility equipment.

Streets in the impacted areas will be closed to all traffic while crews remove the debris.

