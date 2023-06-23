Tracking one more day of storms

After an already active morning, more storms will be possible for your Friday afternoon. At the time of writing, mostly sunny skies are being seen while morning storms are moving out of the east. We’ll see muggy conditions and highs climbing into the low 90° range by the end of the day with the hottest places pushing close to triple digits. Winds will be breezy out the south. Going into the late afternoon, we’ll watch for storms to fire up along the dry line in eastern New Mexico, tracking their way east later in the evening, eventually lining out across the southeast. Morning storms will likely hinder development in the northeast. Conditions look to be sunny and hot for the remainder of the forecast.

