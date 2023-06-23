Who's Hiring?
Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border.

The justices rejected a challenge from Republican-led states to a policy that, the administration said, recognizes that there is not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally.

The states had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.

At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy to remove people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

