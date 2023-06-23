Storms Still Possible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another slightly unsettled day on Friday with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Variable cloudy skies to start the day and hit and miss storms will develop late afternoon and into the evening. The greater chance for storms will be across the southern part of the Panhandle, keeping in mind the short-range computer models and show a tendency to change quickly lately. By Friday evening the storms will move on and lead to a quiet but warm weekend. Next week also looks to feature dry weather with temperatures well into the 90s and near 100°.

