SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Alan Alanis, New Dumas Basketball Head Coach:

New Dumas Basketball Head Coach Alan Alanis talks to us about his new role as new head coach for Dumas, his journey coaching around the state and more!

Louis Kelley, New Boys Ranch Football Head Coach:

Head coach Louis Kelley talks to us about becoming new football head coach for Boys Ranch, how the process went, what his expectations are and more!

Phil Woodall, TPSN:

We chat with Phil Woodall about Golf as the Golf season is about to start, the Tournament of Champions right around the corner and more!

