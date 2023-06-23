Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alan Alanis, Louis Kelley and Phil Woodall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Alan Alanis, New Dumas Basketball Head Coach:

New Dumas Basketball Head Coach Alan Alanis talks to us about his new role as new head coach for Dumas, his journey coaching around the state and more!

Louis Kelley, New Boys Ranch Football Head Coach:

Head coach Louis Kelley talks to us about becoming new football head coach for Boys Ranch, how the process went, what his expectations are and more!

Phil Woodall, TPSN:

We chat with Phil Woodall about Golf as the Golf season is about to start, the Tournament of Champions right around the corner and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Through Friday Evening
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Phil Woodall talks to us about Golf, the Tournament of Champions and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Kelley tells us about the process of becoming new head football Coach and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Alanis talks to us about being the new head coach for Dumas Basketball and more!
Sod Poodles take down Hooks with 7-5 win thanks to late inning heroics.
Sod Poodles beat Hooks in wild finish