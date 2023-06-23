Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles beat Hooks in wild finish

VIDEO: Sod Poodles beat Hooks in wild finish
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Hooks 7-5 on Thursday night in a thrilling finish.

A lead-off home run from Ryan Bliss put Amarillo out in front. It was his 11th on the year which broke a tie with top prospect Ryan Bliss for second most on the team this season.

Bliss followed that up by stealing home in the third inning to give the Sod Poodles the lead once more.

That 2-1 lead would hold until the bottom of the sixth inning when Joey Loperfido hit a two-run home run and put the Hooks in command.

It wouldn’t be the final time a home run shifted momentum.

In the eighth, it was Sod Poodles second baseman Camden Duzenack with a three-run blast to swing the game once more.

After the Hooks tied it up in the bottom of the eighth, the Sod Poodles were in position in the ninth to take the lead right back with runners on the corners. It looked for a moment as if the Hooks may get out of the inning unscathed and go into the bottom half with a good chance to walk-it-off.

With two outs and a full count, Caleb Roberts hit what seemed like a routine fly ball to left field. But instead of securing the catch for the third out, Hooks left fielder Joey Loperfido appeared to lose the ball in the lights. The ball dropped in right behind the confused outfielder and Amarillo scored both A.J. Vukovich and Deyvison De Los Santos to go up 7-5. Kyle Backhus took care of business on the mound to end things, pick up his first win of the season, and give the Soddies the first win of the series.

With the win, the Sod Poodles and Hooks move into a tie in the Texas League South once again. They’ll pick the series back up at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

