SBTC sending shower unit to Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are sending a shower unit for Perryton residents.

A press release said the shower unit is sending the shower unit to a nursing home in Perryton.

“We have been called to compassionately respond to the needs of the community and we are glad to help,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice.

Volunteers are also helping clean up debris, providing hot meals, showers, and laundry services to the public.

