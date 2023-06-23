Who's Hiring?
SBTC sending shower unit to Perryton

Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are sending a shower unit for Perryton residents.(Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are sending a shower unit for Perryton residents.

A press release said the shower unit is sending the shower unit to a nursing home in Perryton.

“We have been called to compassionately respond to the needs of the community and we are glad to help,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice.

Volunteers are also helping clean up debris, providing hot meals, showers, and laundry services to the public.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

