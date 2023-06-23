Ruben on the Road: Perryton resident gives back to his hometown

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Ruben on The Road, he traveled to Perryton where he met a resident giving back to his hometown.

“We’re out here because we ended up coming across a big load of meat from the local church donation house and needed to get rid of all their meat. And so I had enough manpower that we got all the freezers out of their destroyed building,” said Jed Symons, a resident in Perryton.

Every day, he and others have been cooking the meat every day. They deliver it to distressed people in Perryton.

Anyone that can take any food for the day — they are given the food.

“We’re just going to stay out here until the meat’s gone and just keep trying to help out what we can,” Symons said. “Most of us, we’re all fortunate enough to not be affected by the tornado directly.”

He said this is the least he can do.

“I like doing it, so might as well. It’s the it’s the least I could do,” Symons said. “I feel you look over here and people have got their whole lives just wiped away. I don’t. And so how could I not?”

A helping hand is going a long way for Perryton.

“How can I not be out here helping pretty much that’s my feeling on it and I feel like about every other person out here with me. I think they feel the same way,” he continued. “There’s hugs, there’s tears. I mean, there’s still laughter, thankfully. You know, people are seeing, you know, there’s a lot of people seeing the bright side of life definitely now knowing whenever you get a reality check like this.”

While the community recovers, Symons is looking to build towards a brighter future for Perryton.

“It’s definitely the sunshine after the pain. It’s seeing people’s faces, just helping people out. I could do this for a long time,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.