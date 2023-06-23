Who's Hiring?
Resource fair in Perryton providing aid, essential items for impacted residents

Several organizations, businesses and volunteers are giving out aid and essential items for those in need in Perryton.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Several organizations, businesses and volunteers are giving out aid and essential items for those in need in Perryton.

Companies like Xcel Energy, T-Mobile, Panhandle Workforce Solutions and PACT Therapy Dogs are here for residents who need help.

This resource fair will continue this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The community is still coping but resources from all over the United States are here to offer aid and essential items.

“I lost count and I had to stop counting, but the other day we had 22 states represented here and it’s more now. Even from Ontario, Canada,” said Kerry Symons, the Mayor of Perryton.

Moving forward and looking at things long term, several residents will be in need of housing. Panhandle Community Services is looking for landlords to help fill this request.

“Any rental property owner that is out there that has any units that are available or about to be available, to reach out to us. It would be great if they can help us house these people,” said Arlean Ocasio-Lopez, community specialist for Panhandle Community Services.

The tornado took people’s homes, businesses and loved ones. People are working to rebuild what was lost.

