Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter-Randall Appraisal District taking applications for property damage tax exemption

Places in Amarillo flooded due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor Wellborn)
Places in Amarillo flooded due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor Wellborn)(Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor Wellborn)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter-Randall Appraisal District is taking applications for tax exemption based on property damage from severe weather and flooding.

Property owners with damage due to the weather events may apply for temporary exemption for 2023.

Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration due to severe storms and flooding triggered the Temporary Exemption for Qualified Property Damaged by Disaster, allowed by Texas Property Tax Code Section 11.35, according to a press release.

Exemption applications must be submitted within 105 days of the disaster declaration. The deadline for applications will be September 19.

The exemption is pro-rated from June 6 to the end of the year and is based on the level of damage the qualified property sustained. Exemption amounts will be 15% for Level I damage assessment, 30% for Level II damage assessment, 60% for Level III damage assessment or 100% for Level IV damage assessment of qualified property.

Applications can be found online under Exemption Forms.

Applications with any documents can be sent by email to info@prad.org or by mail to P.O. Box 7190, Amarillo, TX, 79114.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department find woman who was missing

Latest News

Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
You’re invited to the Bike Fest, Bike Show and Bike Run tomorrow.
Bike Fest, Bike Show & Bike Run set for Saturday
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon