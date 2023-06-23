Potter-Randall Appraisal District taking applications for property damage tax exemption

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter-Randall Appraisal District is taking applications for tax exemption based on property damage from severe weather and flooding.

Property owners with damage due to the weather events may apply for temporary exemption for 2023.

Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration due to severe storms and flooding triggered the Temporary Exemption for Qualified Property Damaged by Disaster, allowed by Texas Property Tax Code Section 11.35, according to a press release.

Exemption applications must be submitted within 105 days of the disaster declaration. The deadline for applications will be September 19.

The exemption is pro-rated from June 6 to the end of the year and is based on the level of damage the qualified property sustained. Exemption amounts will be 15% for Level I damage assessment, 30% for Level II damage assessment, 60% for Level III damage assessment or 100% for Level IV damage assessment of qualified property.

Applications can be found online under Exemption Forms.

Applications with any documents can be sent by email to info@prad.org or by mail to P.O. Box 7190, Amarillo, TX, 79114.

