Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.(KBTX)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to officials, Canyon Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to Palo Duro Canyon.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials said the Lighthouse Trail was extremely hot with a heat warning sent out on Tuesday about 1:45 p.m.

An autopsy has been sent, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department find woman who was missing

Latest News

You’re invited to the Bike Fest, Bike Show and Bike Run tomorrow.
Bike Fest, Bike Show & Bike Run set for Saturday
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Hobbs Police Department need help locating a missing woman
Police locate woman who was missing in Hobbs, N.M.
Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning