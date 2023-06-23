Multiple organizations come together to provide hygiene resources for Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Organizations from across the Panhandle have been in Perryton helping with revitalizing residents.

Resources continue to be in high demand in Perryton, from portable showers to batteries and even a clothes washing station, all to help the residents when there is a time of so much unknown.

Matthew 25 Ministries has been in Perryton since last Friday offering laundry services.

“Bringing some hope, helping people feel better, a little sense of normalcy just letting them know people are thinking about them, caring for them,” said Disaster Response Team Member Laura Morand.

The service is free of charge and those who wish to use it can drop off their laundry to the Tide Loads of Hope washing center and have it returned within 24 hours.

“During this rough time, if they can drop it off with us and go take care of whatever they need to take care of, come back get some clean clothes and hopefully feel a little bit better during this really stressful time,” said Morand.

Southern Baptists of Texas Convention is also providing showers and laundry services. In an effort to ease some of the need for hygiene products, Panhandle Community Services plans to open a hygiene closet at its Perryton location.

Residents will be able to go to the center and grab shampoo, body wash, toilet paper and more, providing a more long term option for victims of the tornado.

“These families have been uprooted from what their normal routines are and it’s devastating. So anytime that we can help and bring a little less stress to a situation, that’s what we want to do,” says Director of Family Services for Panhandle Community Services Audra Rea.

Rea says the closet will be open to the community after the weekend of July 4.

