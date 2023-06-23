More Storms This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a round of storms moved through the north part of the area early this morning, we’re looking more toward the south for more storm development through this evening into the first part of the night. Some of these storms could be on the severe side, featuring some moderate to large sized hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. While the tornado threat is fairly low for today, it is not zero. We’ll see storms move out by midnight tonight, making way for a calm 2nd half of the night. As for the weekend, Saturday looks to be hot and dry, with sunshine and highs approaching 100. Sunday looks to be more seasonable with highs in the upper 80′s with pleasant conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.