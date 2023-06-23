Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

More Storms This Evening

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a round of storms moved through the north part of the area early this morning, we’re looking more toward the south for more storm development through this evening into the first part of the night. Some of these storms could be on the severe side, featuring some moderate to large sized hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. While the tornado threat is fairly low for today, it is not zero. We’ll see storms move out by midnight tonight, making way for a calm 2nd half of the night. As for the weekend, Saturday looks to be hot and dry, with sunshine and highs approaching 100. Sunday looks to be more seasonable with highs in the upper 80′s with pleasant conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Through Friday Evening
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home

Latest News

First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Through Friday Evening
First Alert Update with Shelden 6/23
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Tracking one more day of storms
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner