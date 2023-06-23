Last Day of Storms for a While

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are continuing to see some rain and thunderstorms move through the area early this morning; that looks to move out here within the next few hours, although some may have a wet commute to work this Friday morning. After a bit of a break, storms look to fire up again later this evening into the night, where some of which could be severe. The level of severity will rely on how long these early morning storms stick around. As for the weekend, highs are expected to be close to 100 Saturday, with more seasonable temperatures near 90 on Sunday, with lots of sunshine to go around not only for the weekend, but the majority of the next work week as well.

