Hobbs Police Department need help locating a missing woman

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOBBS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

According to law enforcement, 75-year-old Evangelina Herrera is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a night gown and white slippers.

Herrera was last seen on June 12 at around 7 a.m. on East Gypsy street.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they’re asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265.

