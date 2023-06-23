GOOD NEWS: Perryton receiving aid from Christian Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In response to the tornado disaster in Perryton, there has been many relief efforts by individuals, groups and organizations from all around the area.

The worst of events can bring out the best in others as they step in to lovingly help others in need.

The support from many in our area has been very apparent, and help is there from some places that may be surprising – like the world reaching Christian Relief Fund.

Just like with hurricanes or earthquakes all over the globe, CRF knows how to render aid.

“Most of our work is done internationally, but we do have a team that deals with any disaster that happens in the United States, whether its a hurricane in Florida or a tornado in Texas,” said Milton Jones, President Christian Relief Fund.

Just like with hurricanes or earthquakes all over the globe, CRF knows how to render aid.

“In Perryton we’re over there and we’ve been evaluating the situation and we decided the very best thing that Christian Relief Fund can do is get building materials to the places that have been destroyed,” continues Jones. “We’re finding the people who don’t have insurance, and then we’re assessing their needs and then we’re collecting money and we’re buying building materials, so they can start rebuilding.

One of the most efficient ways to help is joining efforts like those of CRF and be mindful that much assistance will be needed later.

“There’s a lot of people there right now helping and in a few weeks there won’t be when all the building supplies get there. The best thing they can do is help buy the building supplies and then volunteer to help in a few weeks,” states Jones. “You can sign up on CRF.com and give to our disaster fund and we’ll use all of that money in Perryton to help them rebuild over there.”

An organization involved in worldwide relief, but taking care of its own right here in the Texas panhandle. Now that’s good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.