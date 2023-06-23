Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.

Potter County Game Warden Ryan Hunter said the body of an adult man was found Wednesday morning by a person walking at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.

National Parks Service, Hutchinson County Officials and the Justice of the Peace responded immediately and recovered the body without incident.

The body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy, according to Hunter.

The investigation surrounding the death is ongoing.

