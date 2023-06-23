Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning

Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.
Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a body has been found at Lake Meredith.

Potter County Game Warden Ryan Hunter said the body of an adult man was found Wednesday morning by a person walking at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.

National Parks Service, Hutchinson County Officials and the Justice of the Peace responded immediately and recovered the body without incident.

The body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy, according to Hunter.

The investigation surrounding the death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Canyon Police Department need help locating missing woman from Canyon
Canyon Police Department find woman who was missing

Latest News

The Amarillo community is coming together tomorrow morning to clean up McDonald Lake, and...
Amarillo community invited to help clean up McDonald Lake tomorrow
Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are sending a shower...
SBTC sending shower unit to Perryton
In this week’s Ruben on The Road, he traveled to Perryton where he met a resident giving back...
Ruben on the Road: Perryton resident gives back to his hometown
VIDEO: Panhandle woman to turn 103 tomorrow