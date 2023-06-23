FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Active weather is possible again for today but short-range models have been very inconsistent the last couple of days on the timing and location on storms.

Storms in the area early this morning may have an impact on the chance of storms later during today.

If these storms last into a good part of this morning, they’ll “steal” energy from the atmosphere, potentially hindering the chance of storm development later today.

Assuming storms do form later today, they look to move through Amarillo at around 6-7PM, moving eastward and out of the area by midnight tonight.

Some of these storms might be hail producers along with damaging wind, flooding, and dangerous lightning. Tornadoes are a possibility as well.

