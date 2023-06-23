FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Active weather is possible again for today but short-range models have been very inconsistent the last couple of days on the timing and location on storms.

Storms in the area early this morning may have an impact on the chance of storms later during today. They could “steal” energy from future storms, so we’ll have to monitor closely as it could undercut development.

SPC Risk for Friday 6/23 (KFDA)

As of right now, storms are expected to fire along the dryline in eastern New Mexico around 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and work their way east into the evening.

Model Data for 6 p.m. CDT 6/23 (KFDA)

Storms have the highest chances of staying discreet earlier in the afternoon in the southwest, then as they work further east, they should congeal into a line of thunderstorms. Thanks to morning activity, chances further north and northeast are much lower.

Severe threats for 6/23 (KFDA)

Some of these storms might be hail producers along with damaging wind, flooding, and dangerous lightning. Tornadoes are a possibility as well.

