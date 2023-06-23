Dumas, Childress, and Sunray results from day one of 7 on 7 tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7 on 7 football tournament in College Station started on Thursday.

Three area teams competed, here were the results:

- Dumas: Lost to Anna 47-28, lost to Silsbee 27-26 (OT), beat Goliad 34-14

- Childress: Lost to Eastland 33-32 (OT), beat Groveton 13-0, beat Three Rivers 27-26

- Sunray: Beat Sonora 27-26, lost to Hawley 20-6, beat Elkhart 30-22

All three teams will be back in action on Friday morning.

