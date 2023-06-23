Dumas, Childress, and Sunray results from day one of 7 on 7 tournament
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7 on 7 football tournament in College Station started on Thursday.
Three area teams competed, here were the results:
- Dumas: Lost to Anna 47-28, lost to Silsbee 27-26 (OT), beat Goliad 34-14
- Childress: Lost to Eastland 33-32 (OT), beat Groveton 13-0, beat Three Rivers 27-26
- Sunray: Beat Sonora 27-26, lost to Hawley 20-6, beat Elkhart 30-22
All three teams will be back in action on Friday morning.
