Dallas Wings visit Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Dallas enters a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four road games in a row
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 4-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Wings take on Los Angeles.

The Sparks are 4-6 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is eighth in the WNBA with 78.9 points and is shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Wings are 4-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 79-61 in the last meeting on June 14. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points, and Kalani Brown led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sparks.

Satou Sabally is averaging 20 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

