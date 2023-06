CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department said they located a woman who was missing from Canyon.

Yesterday, Canyon PD said that 55-year-old Shelly Lynn Johnston had been last seen on June 21 at around 1 p.m. in Canyon.

This morning at 7:36 a.m., police said she was located.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.