Bike Fest, Bike Show & Bike Run set for Saturday

You’re invited to the Bike Fest, Bike Show and Bike Run tomorrow.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the Bike Fest, Bike Show and Bike Run tomorrow.

The fundraiser, hosted by Illustrated Lady Tattoo & Piercing Studio & School’s, is 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at 500 S.W. 6th Ave.

All proceeds go to American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can choose on which charity your money goes to upon registration.

Registration is 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the motorcycle show is $10 per bike.

The bike run is $10 for a single rider and $20 with a passenger. Registration is 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

For more details on this fundraiser, click here.

