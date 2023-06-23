Who's Hiring?
Amarillo community invited to help clean up McDonald Lake tomorrow

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is coming together tomorrow morning to clean up McDonald Lake, and you’re invited.

The public clean up event runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon at McDonald Lake, near Southwest 45th Avenue and South Coulter Street, according to a city of Amarillo press release.

Amarillo is recovering from recent flooding and heavy rains. As the water is receding, trash and debris are accumulating in Amarillo playas and lakes.

Tomorrow, city members, Keep Amarillo Clean, and other groups and organizations will pick up trash.

The community is invited to join, but asked to dress appropriately for wet and muddy conditions.

Officials will provide bags, gloves, and refreshments.

To sign up for the clean up event, click here.

