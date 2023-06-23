Amarillo agencies assisting in Matador after devastating Tornado

MATADOR, Texas (KFDA) - Agencies from all over the panhandle are coming together to provide aid to the town of Matador after a tornado struck last night.

It was absolutely heartbreaking to see all of the wreckage and debris from homes scattered across the town.

Surrounding cities and towns from all over Texas, including Amarillo, came out to help with search and rescue, provide food and water to those affected, and help clean up.

I asked Stephen Hamilton, the general manager of K3 Towing out of Amarillo and Childress, what the most shocking sites were while working through the night in Matador.

“It’s probably gonna be the car hauler,” said Hamilton. I asked him what the car hauler was like, his response: a pretzel,

Not only did Hamilton help with search and rescue and clean up in Matador, he also worked in Perryton after the tornado there a week ago.

‘Seeing all the people going through all their belongings and all their stuff scattered everywhere. it’ll get you a little bit,” says Hamilton.

He says the community of Matador is going to need all the help they can get.

“All the houses we’ve come across that were in the path are gone. I mean, it didn’t just, you know, blow a roof off or not like out there pretty much leveled. So most of the people in the path don’t have anything. so anything they made anybody can bring will help them. It’ll take them a long time to recover,” explains Hamilton.

Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting Lubbock County along with Matador Fire and other local cooperators.

“We have a TIFMAS strike team that is backfilling fire calls. So this way the Matador Fire Department can focus on their stuff, helping out the families and helping out the community in their community. So we’ve taken that burden off of that,” says Angel Lopez, Public Information Officer for Texas A&M Forest Service.

The entire town of about 600 people is without power. Crews are working to restore it back as quickly as possible.

