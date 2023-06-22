‘We’re just here to help’: Perryton organizations providing childcare

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Childcare organizations and school officials are working to provide Perryton families childcare.

Ranger Round Up Learning Center is a daycare center working with families on government assistance meeting needs efficiently and effectively.

“We are working with them to make sure our families are still getting resources and extensions if they had due dates coming up, or if their care was supposed to end this month. And we’ve just asked for those extensions with our partners. We really just told people to bring your kiddos and we will figure everything else out later. We just want to make sure our kids are fed and have a warm place to come to right now,” said Dezarae Hernandez, director of Ranger Round Up Learning Center.

Organizations are making kids a priority.

“Really we’re just here to help as many people as we can. Everybody in our community was affected in a different way. We are thankful we probably have 80% of our children back in attendance right now. We are just grateful to be open and provide that for our families and just some normalcy for our kiddos,” said Hernandez.

First Christian Church is providing free childcare to kids zero to five years old, giving parents an extra hand while they work to rebuild the community.

Parents will need to sign a waiver and bring a photo ID to enroll their child. The church wants the public to know if you are needing assistance, enrollment will remain confidential.

Perryton ISD is finishing out the last dew says of summer school.

“All of the campus leaders got together and we talked about what our students needed moving forward,” said Tori Little, principal at Perryton High School

Little said she gave students the choice of finishing summer school or returning home.

“Some of them, what they need most right now is a return to normalcy and we can do that for a couple of hours a day,” said Little.

Overall, she said the school plans to take everything step-by-step and make sure the kids get the classes they need, if they missed summer school.

