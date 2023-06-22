Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We’re just here to help’: Perryton organizations providing childcare

Childcare organizations and school officials are working to provide Perryton families childcare.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Childcare organizations and school officials are working to provide Perryton families childcare.

Ranger Round Up Learning Center is a daycare center working with families on government assistance meeting needs efficiently and effectively.

“We are working with them to make sure our families are still getting resources and extensions if they had due dates coming up, or if their care was supposed to end this month. And we’ve just asked for those extensions with our partners. We really just told people to bring your kiddos and we will figure everything else out later. We just want to make sure our kids are fed and have a warm place to come to right now,” said Dezarae Hernandez, director of Ranger Round Up Learning Center.

Organizations are making kids a priority.

“Really we’re just here to help as many people as we can. Everybody in our community was affected in a different way. We are thankful we probably have 80% of our children back in attendance right now. We are just grateful to be open and provide that for our families and just some normalcy for our kiddos,” said Hernandez.

First Christian Church is providing free childcare to kids zero to five years old, giving parents an extra hand while they work to rebuild the community.

Parents will need to sign a waiver and bring a photo ID to enroll their child. The church wants the public to know if you are needing assistance, enrollment will remain confidential.

Perryton ISD is finishing out the last dew says of summer school.

“All of the campus leaders got together and we talked about what our students needed moving forward,” said Tori Little, principal at Perryton High School

Little said she gave students the choice of finishing summer school or returning home.

“Some of them, what they need most right now is a return to normalcy and we can do that for a couple of hours a day,” said Little.

Overall, she said the school plans to take everything step-by-step and make sure the kids get the classes they need, if they missed summer school.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department released the cause of death of a man who was found dead in May.
Canyon police release cause of death of man found dead in May
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
First alert 6/21
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Lucio Antonio Murillo
Amarillo police: Man wanted on charge of improper relationship between educator and student
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

Perryton Churches continue community outreach
Perryton Churches continue outreach efforts in their community
Amarillo Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Thursday morning behind the...
Fire Marshals investigating fire behind Redwood Inn on the Amarillo Blvd.
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 15 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
Officials: 4 confirmed dead, 15 injured in Matador from tornado last night
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home
Amarillo police: Armed homeowner shoots person breaking into home